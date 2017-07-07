Man arrested, accused of threatening several residents with a cane knife

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. -- A man is in jail after deputies said he went around town threatening various people, including law enforcement, with a cane knife.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Thursday around 7 p.m., he were called out to a disturbance where a man was reportedly chasing a woman with a knife. They then got a report that Urie Ledet was seen walking along LA HIghway 654 with a large cane knife in his hand. When deputies found Ledet, he was said to be chasing a man around his yard with the knife. He also reportedly forced a woman to climb on top of a shed and began throwing the knife at her while making death threats.

When deputies got to the home, they said Ledet came from the back yard towards them aggressively with the knife raised. After telling him to put it down several times, Ledet did and was taken into custody.

Officials said when they questioned Ledet, he admitted his involvement.

Ledet now faces various charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His bind has been set at $22,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV