Man arrested after missing Thibodaux teen found safe

THIBODAUX - A man was arrested after he lied about the whereabouts of a missing Thibodaux teen girl who was later found safe, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were searching for 15-year-old Mariah Adams during the early morning hours of September 7 when it was discovered that she left her home in Thibodaux. Detectives learned that Adams had previously been in contact with 24-year-old Paul Lirette before she was reported missing. Lirette was contacted by detectives regarding Adams, however he denied any knowledge of her whereabouts, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, investigators learned that two people matching Lirette’s and Adams’ description were seen near LA 1 in Thibodaux. Deputies went to the location and found Adams and Lirette.

Lirette was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and communicating false information about a missing child. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

