Man arrested for sexual battery of a child in two parishes

BAYOU BLUE -- A man accused of sexual battery in Terrebone Parish has been booked again with the same crime in Lafourche Parish.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, officers arrested 21-year-old Brody Guidry on July 18 for sexual battery on a child under the age of ten.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Detectives began their investigation into Guidry on May 30 when a young girl's mother told police that Guidry had sexually assaulted her daughter during a sleep over. Detectives made contact with Guidry the next day and police say he admitted to touching the young girl inappropriately on more than one occasion. Police then arrested him for sexual battery

Through further investigation, TPSO and LPSO detectives learned that Guidry had touched the same girl in a separate incident at a house in Lafourche Parish.

Lafourche Parish detectives obtained a warrant for his arrested and picked him up on July 18. Guidry was taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked with sexual battery. His bond is set at $75,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV