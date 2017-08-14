Man booked after shooting incident in Galliano

GALLIANO, LA. - Deputies in Lafourche Parish say a Galliano man was arrested after a shooting incident Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at 28-year-old Jermie Charles’s home on West Main Street in Galliano. Deputies responding to the scene were unable to find anyone willing to cooperate with the investigation.

The next morning, Webre said a victim, who was related to Charles, agreed to speak with investigators. The victim said that Charles pushed a gun to his head then fired several rounds into the cab of the victim’s truck.

Investigators say they discovered two .22 caliber shell casings inside the vehicle and evidence of rounds fired into the truck.

Deputies met with Charles Friday at his home and found two loaded magazines with the same caliber rounds used in the shooting. Detectives also learned that Charles was a convicted felon and had a protective order prohibiting him from owning a gun.

Jermie Charles, 28, was booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of a protective order. His bond was set at $130,000.

