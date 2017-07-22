Man dead after crash in Terrebonne Parish

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

HOUMA, La. – A man is dead after the truck he was in flipped over several times in an early morning wreck Saturday.

According to State Police, 50-year-old Steven Belanger was driving north on LA 660 in a Dodge truck around 2 a.m. When Belanger began a left curve in the roadway, he ran off the road to the right. His truck then hit a driveway and flipped over multiple times. State Police said Belanger wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the truck.

Troopers said a toxicology report is pending, and it is not known if Belanger was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

