Man dead in early morning shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX - Deputies in Lafourche Parish are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead in Thibodaux Monday.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, deputies responded to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. near the Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux. Deputies found 29-year-old Deeric Raymond sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to the right side of his torso.

Webre said Raymond was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No additional details were released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org

© 2017 WWL-TV