Man driving stolen truck shoots at deputies during chase, sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS – A man who missed a court date earlier this week is in jail after deputies say he stole a truck and fired a gun at them several times during a chase through Lafourche Parish.

Officials said 39-year-old Daniel Borne was arrested Tuesday, the same day he missed a jury trial on several charges including burglary, DWI and drug possession.

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m., a resident called them saying Borne had stolen a truck from his home. He told authorities Borne had arrived the night before to the house on a motorcycle, which was also reported stolen.

While deputies were investigating, Borne reportedly returned in the stolen truck to the Cut Off home. Deputies said they tried to pull him over, but Borne refused to stop, instead, leading them on a chase. Officials said Borne forced several drivers off the road and fired a handgun at deputies at several points in the chase that went into Larose, then Galliano.

When the truck ran out of gas in Cut Off, deputies said Borne jumped out and tried to run. He then reportedly fired one shot into the ground, then held the gun to his own head. Deputies convinced Borne to drop the gun and surrender.

Officials said a man was in the vehicle with Borne during the chase. The man told deputies he asked to be let out of the truck several times, but Borne reportedly pointed the gun at him and refused to let him out. Authorities said no one was injured during the case, but bullet holes were found in a Galliano business.

Borne faces additional charges in connection with the chase, including flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer. His total bond is set at $1,895,000.

