Mother, two children not wearing seatbelts die in car crash

LAROSE, La. – A woman and her two children died after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a truck in Lafourche parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Carmen Valle, age 39, of Galliano and her two children, 5-year-old son Christopher and 4-year-old daughter Valeria were all unrestrained during the crash that claimed their lives.

Initial reports reveal that Valle was traveling north in the outside lane of LA 3235 around Noon on May 30 when she lost control of her vehicle, swerving in to the median and then in to the southbound lanes of LA 3235. The car was then struck by an International box truck operated by 51-year-old Rodney Washington of Baton Rouge.

At the time of the incident, Valle, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Her children were also both unrestrained. Christopher was ejected after impact, while Valeria was left trapped in the vehicle.

Christopher was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, where he later died. Valeria was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where she also died.

Washington was properly restrained at the time of the accident and was not injured. While officers do not suspect impairment in the crash, Washington voluntarily submitted a breath test showing no alcohol present. Toxicology reports are pending on Valle.

Troopers want to remind everyone the importance of properly securing yourself and children. State Police and other law enforcement are available to assist in the proper installation and fitting of child restraint systems.

“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained,” a statement from State Police read. “Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.”

