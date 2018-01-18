Parts of Terrebonne Parish under a boil water advisory

From the Consolidated Waterworks District Number 1 of Terrebonne Parish:

Due to the cold weather conditions the Schriever Water System, PWS ID 1109002 is experiencing

high demand causing lower pressure throughout the system.

The pressure in the lower parts of the parish has dropped below the acceptable limit. Therefore, as a precaution, the District is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers below Presque Isle

along Hwy 24, Hwy 55, Hwy 56, Klondyke Rd, and Sarah Rd including, the communities of Grand

Bois, Bourg, Montegut, Chauvin, Little Caillou and Cocodrie.

It is recommended that consumers in this area disinfect their water before consuming it (including

fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by

the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the

water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking

the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by

adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised

otherwise.

