Police: Substitute teacher arrested for sex with teens

HOUMA, La. -- A substitute teacher in the Terrebonne Parish School System has been arrested after detectives determined she had sex with three teenagers at her home, according to the Houma Police Department.

According to police, the department got a report of possible sexual misconduct by a substitute teacher within the Terrebonne School System.

During the investigation, detectives found Heidi Verret, 30, "was having inappropriate conversation by utilizing private messaging on social media with a 12-year-old child," police said.

Detectives later found Verret had sex with three juveniles at her home. Their ages ranged from 15 to 16-years-old. These sexual encounters all occurred over the course of several months in 2016 according to police.

Thursday, Verret was arrested for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

