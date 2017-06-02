Police: Three arrested, including mother, after not helping burned toddler

(Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

THIBODAUX, La -- Three people were arrested after not helping a toddler who was severely burned by melted wax, authorities said.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Park Drive in Thibodaux after someone saw an toddler wandering around outside. When authorities arrived, they saw burns on the child's arms and legs.

According to the Sherriff's Office, deputies found the child’s mother, Amber Cook, who told them she was resting inside the home and didn’t know the child was outside alone. She also told the deputies that the burns were caused by a hot wax burner falling on the child the night before.

Authorities say Cook did not try to get any medical help for the child, despite the severity of the burns. Cook and her child were staying with Francisco and Hilda Perez, who were also aware that the toddler needed medical attention, but did nothing to help the child, authorities said.

Cook, Francisco Perez and Hilda Perez were all arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with one count each of cruelty to a juvenile. Cook was also booked with improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

The toddler was taken by ambulance to the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The toddler and Cook’s two other children were lated placed into the custody of Louisiana Children and Family Services.

