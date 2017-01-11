Price's Supermarket 'a total loss' after fire

Firefighters combat a blaze on Jan. 11 at Price's Supermarket in Montegut. (photo courtesy of Toby Henry) (Photo: Houma Courier)

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. -- Officials say Price's Supermarket is "a total loss" after a fire gutted the grocery store Wednesday morning.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, first responders were sent to the St. Montegut supermarket around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 to extinguish the fire. The Montegut Fire Department as well as fire departments from Little Caillou, Grand Caillou, Bourge, Village East, Houma, Bayou Cane and Lafourche Fire District 3 all battled the blaze.

The fire was put out after several hours, but the building is a total loss according to the Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish

