Sandbags available after home floods in Cut Off

Image: Little Lake - Lionel Dufrene

CUT OFF – Crews in Lafourche Parish are providing sandbags after a home in Cut Off was flooded Tuesday afternoon and high water was reported in the area.

Lafourche Parish Damage Assessment Teams confirmed that a home on West 58th Street flooded due to “significant amount of rain in a short period of time.”

Public Works teams are now providing sandbags and monitoring the situation. Those sandbags are available at field offices scattered throughout the parish. Lt. Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office says parish workers are also providing sandbags in the most flooded areas.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Lafourche and Jefferson Parishes until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies are asking residents to stay off of the roadways and to not drive through flooded areas to avoid pushing water into homes.

Residents are asking anyone that experiences flood damage to report the information to the Office of Emergency Preparedness at 985-493-2202.





Radar indicating a LOT of rain in Chuvin, Galliano, LaRose areas. Some flooding reports. pic.twitter.com/ED2TtgBK1L — Alexandra Cranford (@acranfordwwl) May 30, 2017

