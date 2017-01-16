Sheriff: Houma brothers arrested, booked with meth charges

Nicholas Chauvin (L) and Christian Chauvin (R), both arrested and booked with meth charges. (Photo: Photos courtesy Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office, WWL)

HOUMA, La. – Two brothers are in jail Monday after authorities said they ran a meth lab inside a home.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, Nicholas and Christian Chauvin were both arrested Friday.

Authorities said Drug Task Force agents went to the home of Nicholas Chauvin, on Sandy Lane in Houma, in connection with two active warrants for distribution of methamphetamine.

When authorities got to the out, they came in contact with Chauvin outside and arrested him without incident. They also found his brother, Christian at the home.

After getting a search warrant for the home, authorities said they found tools and items commonly associated with making methamphetamine. At that point, Christian Chauvin was arrested, officials said.

Both brothers are being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodeaux.

(© 2017 WWL)