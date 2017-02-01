Sheriff's daughter charged with DWI

A daughter of Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter was charged with DWI over the weekend, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Police Troop C spokesman Jesse Lagrange said Lindsey Larpenter was stopped after traveling 19 mph over the speed limit on West Main Street at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

"As he was talking to her, the trooper detected signs of impairment," Lagrange said. "She was administered a standardized field sobriety test, which she failed. She was placed under arrest for DWI."

After being issued a breathalyzer test, Lagrange said, Larpenter's blood-alcohol concentration registered twice the legal limit.

Larpenter, who works in the Sheriff's Office training academy as a secretary, was issued a summons charging her with DWI and speeding, Lagrange said.

The Terrebonne sheriff said he learned about his daughter's arrest 12 hours after it occurred.

"She's going to have to pay her fines like the rest of them," Jerry Larpenter said. "Hopefully, it's a life-changing experience for her, and hopefully she'll never do it again."

Larpenter said his daughter will not be suspended from the department because her job responsibilities do not entail patrol.

Lagrange said there were 373 DWI cases from Jan. 1 through June 29 of last year, and out of those cases, 345 were booked into jails. There were 27 summonses issued, 19 of which were in Terrebonne Parish.

"It's up to the officers as far as whether or not they're transported to the jail," Lagrange said. "Whether you're booked into the jail or not, you're still given a court date."

Lagrange said Larpenter will have to appear before a judge.

"We don't tolerate impaired drivers on our highways," Lagrange said. "We will make the arrests and get those drivers off the roads regardless of who they are."

Houma Courier