State Troopers looking for vehicle involved in fatal Des Allemands hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS -- State troopers are looking for an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run where a bicyclist was killed.

The crash happened on US-90 in Des Allemands, just east of Cypress Drive.

Troopers said 60-year-old Michael Atkinson was riding a bike on the shoulder os US 90 near the right edge of the roadway when he was hit from behind by an SUV that drifted onto the shoulder. Atkinson died at the scene.

State police think the vehicle involved is a GM, possibly a GMC Envoy, and damage should be to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call State Police Toop C at (985) 857-3680.

