Terrebonne Parish floodgate closures and sand bag locations

Due to Potential Tropical Cyclone #3, the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District (TLCD) would like to notify the public of the following closures and planned closures of the following floodgates and sector gates:

Upper Little Caillou and Placid Floodgates are closed at this time until further notice.

Humble Canal, Bush Canal, Lower Dularge and Bayou Black floodgates will be closed on Tuesday, June 20 beginning in the morning and completed by mid-morning/Noon.

Bayou Terrebonne and Boudreaux Canal sector gates will be closed by late Tuesday evening.

The “Bubba Dove” Houma Navigation Canal floodgate, Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate and Bayou Grand Caillou floodgate closures will begin at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The new Pointe Aux Chene floodgate will be delivered to it’s location on Tuesday and closed in place at noon.

The Highway 56 road gate will be closed Wednesday morning, if necessary.

Terrebonne Parish Sand and Sand Bag Locations as of 5:30 p.m. Monday Evening:

Bobtown Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Ward 7

St. Ann Church

Devon Keller Memorial Center

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase

Little Caillou Fire Station

Cannata's Parking Lot on Westside Blvd

Houma Terrebonne Civic Center

West Terrebonne Fire Central Station

West Terrebonne Fire East Station

