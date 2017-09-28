Thibodaux man faces additional charges for August drive-by

THIBODAUX, LA. - Deputies in Lafourche Parish say a Thibodaux man has been charged in an August drive-by shooting investigation.

Sheriff Craig Webre reports that 28-year-old Kyron Bourda was booked for assault by drive-by shooting, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was also booked with aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a parole violation.

Bond has been set at $200,000, but Bourda is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Investigators received multiple calls around 10 p.m. on August 22 about shots fired in the 200 block of Plymouth Street in Thibodaux. Deputies say a man was outside his home when a car passed by and a passenger began shooting.

“The subject fired multiple rounds from the vehicle before fleeing the area, “ Webre said. “The man at the residence was not struck during the incident, but two vehicles were damaged by gunfire.”

Detectives identified the owner of the vehicle and later learned that Bourda had borrowed the vehicle during the time of the shooting.

“Investigators also learned that when Bourda returned the vehicle to its owner, Bourda had an altercation with the owner and struck him several times with a pistol,” Webre said.

Detectives obtained warrants and arrested Bourda on August 24. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. Detectives continued the investigation and collected additional evidence. A second warrant was issued this week, and Bourda was booked with additional charges on Sept. 27.

The investigation into the drive-by is still on-going. Anyone with information who can identify the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at Crimestoppersbr.org .

© 2017 WWL-TV