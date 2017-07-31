Thibodaux man wanted for attempted murder dies after police chase

SCHRIEVER, LA. - Louisiana State Police say a Thibodaux man died after crashing his vehicle while fleeing at high speeds from Thibodeaux Police Sunday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on LA 20 near the intersection with LA 3185. Troopers say 27-year-old Carwin Scott died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was wanted out of Terrebonne Parish for attempted murder.

LSP said Scott was fleeing south on LA 20 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he disregarded a red traffic light. The Tahoe entered the intersection and struck a 2010 Honda CR-V. The Tahoe left the roadway and struck a nearby home, trapping Scott in the vehicle.

Police say Scott was not wearing a seatbelt and received serious injuries. He was transported to Regional Medical Center then University Medical Center. He died from the injuries Monday morning.

The driver of the CR-V was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology tests are still pending. The crash remains under investigation.

