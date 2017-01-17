Thibodaux PD: Woman injures person with stun gun to the genitals

Photo courtesy Thibodaux Police Department

THIBODEAUX, La. – A woman is in jail after police said she injured a man with a stun gun to the genitals and tore the flesh from an officer’s arm.

Police said early Saturday morning, police officers saw Nadira Tardieff yelling at someone inside a vehicle parked at a motel in the 200 block of North Canal Boulevard. Police said an argument drew the attention of people nearby.

Officers said they tried to calm Tardieff down, but she refused and was eventually placed under arrest. While being brought to a police car, officials said Tardieff sick her nails into the arm an escorting officer, ripping flesh from his arm. While in the back of the car, police said Tardieff told them they were lucky that was all she did.

Investigators said they learned Tardieff had just attacked the person she was yelling at. Police said she hit the victim several times with a stun gun, including in the genitals.

Tardieff is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center, booked under numerous charges, including battery of a police officer and battery with a dangerous weapon.

