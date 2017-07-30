Thibodaux woman accused of stealing from terminally ill mother

Photo courtesy Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

THIBODAUX, LA. - A 38-year-old Thibodaux woman has been indicted on multiple wire-fraud and money-laundering charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her terminally ill mother, federal authorities said.

Jill Andras Leblanc, also known as Jill Fremin, stole about $369,701 from her mother’s retirement account, acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of New Orleans said today in a news release.

An indictment means a grand jury found enough evidence to warrant prosecution.

Leblanc was given power of attorney Oct. 29, 2008, for her mother, who was battling cancer, authorities said. The court-sanctioned document gives the assigned person authority to act on behalf of someone who is unable to handle his or her financial affairs.

Leblanc’s father, an oilfield worker, had accumulated substantial retirement savings during his working life before he died, Evans said in a news release.

The investment account was managed by a national brokerage house based in Minneapolis, Minn. After Leblanc took control of the account, a copy of the indictment says, she stole the money and used it for “personal enrichment, cosmetic surgery and travel, among other things.”

Leblanc, who was indicted Friday, is charged with 18 counts of wire fraud and money laundering, court documents show.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. She will also be ordered to pay restitution, authorities said.

Leblanc has been in the Lafourche Parish jail since June 1, when she was booked on a contempt of court charge, records show. Her bond was set at $250,000.

The IRS, the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Louisiana Inspector General’s Office assisted in the investigation that led to Leblanc’s indictment.

