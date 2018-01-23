Thibodaux woman arrested twice in one weekend claims diabetes made her steal

THIBODAUX, LA. - Thibodaux Police say a woman who was arrested twice in one weekend for stealing from grocery stores claimed her diabetes is why she stole.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue reports that 42-year-old Amy Stevens was arrested twice for theft at separate grocery stores.

Police say the first theft happened on Jan. 15 in the 600 block of Lafourche Drive. Police say Stevens stole two packs of ground meat, one pack of ribs and one pack of frozen fish by hiding the items in her purse. Store management reviewed security video the next day and spotted the theft. Police were able to identify the suspect as Stevens.

On Jan. 20, officers found Stevens at her home. Police say she denied taking the items and was placed under arrest. She was brought to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and released on a misdemeanor summons.

The next day, Stevens was stopped by employees at a store in the 200 block of North Canal Blvd. Employees say she was trying to leave the store with the items hidden under her jacket. Zeringue reports that Stevens struck the manager in the face with her elbow and dropped 8 packs of seafood and steaks as she fled the store.

Investigators say Stevens left her purse, which had her ID, behind at the scene. Officers called Stevens who admitted to trying to steal the items but claimed she stole because she was a diabetic.

Stevens was arrested at her home around 9 p.m. Sunday. She was once again brought to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where she is being held on $1,000 bond.

