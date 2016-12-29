Three arrested, one at-large after stealing guns, money from dead man

UPDATE: Sheriff Craig Webre announced Isaiah Terrebonne was arrested in Cut Off on Thursday without incident. He will be booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of Felony Theft and Felony Theft of a Firearm.

GALLIANO, La. -- Three people were arrested and a fourth is at-large after they allegedly stole money and weapons from a dead man.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, four people stole from 61-year-old David Labiche after he died from a heart attack in his home.

The investigation began on Dec. 23 when deputies were sent to Labiche’s house after he was found dead by friends. Detectives say there was no sign of forced entry into Labiche’s house or trauma to Labiche’s body, but it appeared someone had rummaged through his wallet.

Through their investigating, detectives learned that William Regan III (19), Kristin Regan (22) and Mia Johnson (20) visited Labiche frequently and called them in for questioning. Detectives were able to contact Kristin Regan and Mia Johnson, who both denied any knowledge of Labiche’s death and said that they had been out of town for a couple days.

After an autopsy revealed Labiche had died from a heart attack two days before his body was found, detectives reached out to Kristin Regan and Mia Johnson again, who then admitted to lying during their first interview. Police were then able to contact William Regan for questioning.





According to police, the three suspects along with a fourth suspect, Isaiah Terrebonne, were at Labiche’s house when he did, but did not call police because they had taken illegal narcotics.

Police say the four suspects stole two rifles and two debit cards from Labiche after he died and used those cards to make several cash withdrawals.

William and Kristin Regan were both arrested along with Mia Johnson. They were all booked with one count of Felony Theft and one count to Felony Theft of Firearm. William Regan was also booked with violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

The fourth suspect, Isaiah Terrebonne, is still at-large. He is wanted for Felony Theft and Felony Theft of a Firearm. He also has five outstanding warrants in Terrebonne Parish according to police.

Anyone with information on Terrebonne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or by texting "GIVEATIP" plus your message to 274637.

