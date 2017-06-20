Three dead in Cut Off crash; LA 1 closed

CUT OFF - At least three people are dead and parts of LA 1 in Cut Off are closed due to a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened before 8 a.m. on LA 1 at West 56th Street. Details about what caused the crash are limited at this time.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE: LA 1 is CLOSED at West 56th Street in Cut Off due to a triple fatality crash. Detour to LA 3235 or LA 308 in Cut Off area. pic.twitter.com/hzqoBjl7IJ — Lafourche Sheriff (@LafourcheSO) June 20, 2017

Louisiana State Police are assisting at the scene.

Drivers are urged to detour to LA 3235 or LA 308 in the Cut Off area.

