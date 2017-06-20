WWL
Three dead in Cut Off crash; LA 1 closed

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 8:54 AM. CDT June 20, 2017

CUT OFF - At least three people are dead and parts of LA 1 in Cut Off are closed due to a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened before 8 a.m. on LA 1 at West 56th Street. Details about what caused the crash are limited at this time.

Louisiana State Police are assisting at the scene.

Drivers are urged to detour to LA 3235 or LA 308 in the Cut Off area.

