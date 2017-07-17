Tip leads to arrest of man accused of sexual battery of a child

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. – Investigators in Lafourche Parish say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Sheriff Craig Webre said 36-year-old Rusty Lebouef was arrested Friday. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on charges of sexual battery. His bond was set at $30,000.

Webre said Lebouef allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the child. He refused to cooperate with the investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Friday, an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers reported that Leboeuf was in Cut Off. Deputies responded to the location and found Leboeuf hiding in a closet.

© 2017 WWL-TV