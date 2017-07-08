Four arrested in scheme to steal car dealership keys

Left to right: Meaghan Eymard, Mark Cheramie, Jeffrey Desalvo (Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Custom)

CUTT OFF, LA. - Deputies say two people were arrested, and two are on the run for allegedly trying to steal cars from a Cut Off dealership Friday.

Mark Cheramie and Meaghan Eymard were booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on three counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Cheramie’s bond was set at $5,000. Eymard was also booked with possession of drug paraphernalia and her bond was set at $5,300.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the crime happened around 2:25 p.m. Friday at the Golden Motors in Cut Off. Deputies were dispatched to the dealership after reports that four people stole three sets of keys from the store.

Employees at the store confronted the suspects and recovered the keys but two of the four people fled the scene.

Detectives say Cheramie and Eymard and an unknown man spoke to a salesperson and caused a distraction while Jeffrey Desalvo stole three keys from behind a desk. Employees discovered the missing keys, reviewed security video and confronted Desalvo. Desalvo then returned the keys and fled the scene with the unknown man in a white Nissan Frontier pickup, stranding Cheramie and Eymard, when employees said they were contacting police.

A warrant has been issued for Desalvo’s arrest for three counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle. He is also wanted for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Desalvo and the fourth suspect, later identified as Joseph Dufrene Jr. were arrested Saturday afternoon.

