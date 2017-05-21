Two teenagers killed in Lafourche Parish crash

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

KRAEMER, La. -- Two teenagers were killed in what police suspect was a drunk driving crash in Lafourche Parish Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Jaydon Labat and his passenger, 18-year-old Candace Reulet, were driving at a high rate of speed on LA 307 when they went off the roadway for unknown reasons.

Police say their vehicle struck a utility pole, ejecting both of them. Labat and Reulet were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m.

State Police suspect that alcohol played a role in this crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 WWL-TV