Two teenagers killed in Lafourche Parish crash

KRAEMER, La. -- Two teenagers were killed in what police suspect was a drunk driving crash in Lafourche Parish Sunday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Jaydon Labat and his passenger, 18-year-old Candace Reulet, were driving at a high rate of speed on LA 307 when they went off the roadway for unknown reasons.
Police say their vehicle struck a utility pole, ejecting both of them. Labat and Reulet were both pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m.
State Police suspect that alcohol played a role in this crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
© 2017 WWL-TV
