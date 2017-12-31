UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal Des Allemands hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS -- A man is under arrest after state troopers say he killed a bicyclist, then drove away from the scene.

State Police reported that 29-year-old Juan Lujan of Luling was arrested Saturday. Officials said their investigation uncovered his vehicle, a 2002 GMC Envoy.

The crash happened on US-90 in Des Allemands, just east of Cypress Drive.

Troopers said 60-year-old Michael Atkinson was riding a bike on the shoulder of US 90 near the right edge of the roadway when he was hit from behind by an SUV that drifted onto the shoulder. Atkinson died at the scene.

Lejan was booked with felony hit-and-run driving, improper lane usage, no driver's license, and falsified inspection sticker.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call State Police Toop C at (985) 857-3680.

