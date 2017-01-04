Victims of unlawful Terrebonne raid allege conspiracy by top officials

A Houma police officer who was the victim of an unconstitutional sheriff’s raid of his home in August, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that the Terrebonne Parish president and levee board chairman conspired with the sheriff to seize his family’s computers and phones in an effort to silence free speech.

Wayne Anderson and his wife Jennifer Anderson amended their civil lawsuit against Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter to add Parish President Gordon Dove and Levee Board Chairman and insurance agent Tony Alford as alleged co-conspirators.

Larpenter’s deputies raided the Andersons’ home in August suspecting someone in their house was behind anonymous blog posts criticizing the sheriff’s public insurance contracts with Alford’s insurance company, which also employs the sheriff’s wife. The blog, called “ExposeDAT,” also questioned Dove’s business partnerships with Alford as Dove was selecting Alford’s firm to write the parish government’s insurance policies.

The Andersons’ complaint in federal court in New Orleans alleges that Larpenter, Dove and Alford met after a July 11 “ExposeDAT” post and came up with a plan to silence the blog. The complaint alleges that Dove announced at a bank board meeting that he was going to “shut the ExposeDAT website down and that he was having subpoenas issued.”

It also alleges that Alford quickly filed the criminal complaint, Larpenter ordered one of his detectives to get warrants from internet companies to trace the source of the blog posts and then, when they were traced to the Andersons’ house, allowed Dove to make his own criminal defamation complaint about 90 minutes before executing the raid.

WWL-TV first exposed the raid in early August and raised questions about Louisiana’s criminal defamation statute, which had already been found to violate First Amendment rights to make comments about public officials and those engaged in public affairs. Asked whether there was a conflict in him raiding the Andersons’ home over a blog criticizing him, Larpenter told WWL-TV, “If you’re going to lie about me and make it under a fictitious name, I’m going to come after you.”

Larpenter has defended the raid as an effort to investigate an independent complaint by Alford. The judge who issued the warrant, Randall Bethancourt, said at a hearing that the sheriff was justified in having a “look-see” at the Andersons’ computers.

But a state appeals court later said Bethancourt’s ruling was in error, found the raid unconstitutional and quashed the search warrant. In the meantime, Wayne Anderson was placed on suspension by the Houma Police Department and Larpenter went on a Houma TV show and talked about Jennifer Anderson’s criminal history, which she said caused her to lose her job.

Dove told the Houma Times that the Andersons’ lawsuit is “outrageous,” “frivolous” and “baseless.”