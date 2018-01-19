Water distribution sites for Lafourche Parish

Water bottles (Photo: Thinkstock)

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. -- After three days with no water, parish officials announced where residents can get relief.

Three stations have been set up, according to the Lafourche Parish Government Facebook page.

- Bulk water at Bayou Blue Middle School, 196 Mazerac St., Houma; up to 10 gallons per household as supplies last. Once exhausted, water will be refilled in the tank. Bring sanitary gallon bottles and/or 5-gallon buckets to fill.

- Raceland Agriculture Center, 3932 La 308, Raceland. Due to the smaller tank size, up to 5 gallons per household as supplies last. Once exhausted, water will be refilled in the tank, bring sanitary gallon bottles and/or 5-gallon buckets to fill.

- Five trucks have been dispatched to Camp Villere for bottled water pickup. This supply will be distributed at both locations starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday night. Six bottles per person per household.

Distribution will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or as long as the water system remains compromised.

