Woman accused of trying to kill Terrebonne deputy

A 35-year-old woman is accused of attempted murder of a police officer after she led deputies on a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening in Schriever, authorities said.

Hollie Ann Lemoine, of 104 Albert St., was charged with attempted second-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer after dragging a deputy with her van on Old Schriever Highway, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the Terrebonne Truck Plaza in Gray after receiving reports about a woman being forced into a Chrysler van, authorities said.

A deputy patrolling the Schriever area spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on La. 659. The driver got out of the van and told the deputy his friend, identified as Lemoine, was addicted to illegal drugs and had become “extremely paranoid,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lemoine, who was seated in the front passenger seat, began telling deputies through a partially rolled-down window that she “had bad feelings about people and was scared,” authorities said. The woman then crawled into the driver’s seat and began driving away.

The deputy grabbed onto the van’s window and gave Lemoine several loud commands to stop the van, the Sheriff’s Office said. However, the suspect drove off while the deputy was still hanging on to the van before he finally disengaged himself, authorities said.

Lemoine was also arrested on outstanding Lafourche Parish warrants for simple burglary and failure to appear in court, authorities said.

The deputy who had been dragged by the van was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

A second deputy began pursuing the fleeing van, which authorities said drove recklessly and nearly collided head-on with several other vehicles. The van jumped a curb and crashed into a ditch in the 1300 block of West Main Street in Schriever, and Lemoine climbed out and began running toward a plantation house, deputies said.

As officers tried to take Lemoine into custody, she fought with them, deputies said. Authorities took her to the Terrebonne jail, where she was being held on a $55,000 bond.

© 2017 WWL-TV