Woman broke into man's home, kidnapped him at knife point, sheriff's office says

LAFOURCHE – A woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and kidnapping him at knife point, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary at a home on LA 1 in Raceland. They learned that 56-year-old Charlene Shelby broke into the home about 30 minutes before deputies arrived.

Once inside the home, Shelby grabbed a knife, approached the home owner and demanded he drive her to another location, the sheriff’s office says. She then grabbed the man’s wallet from the counter and told him she would give it back after he drove her to Brocato Lane.

The man dropped Shelby off at the location where she returned the wallet to the man, according to the sheriff’s office. The man returned home where he discovered cash was removed from his wallet.

Deputies located Shelby at her home and she was arrested. She was treated for cuts to her arms that were believed to be sustained after she broke glass to force her way into the man’s home, the sheriff’s office says.

She was then taken to the Lafourche Detention Center in Thibodaux where she was booked on charges of aggravated burglary and second degree kidnapping. Her bond is set at $75,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV