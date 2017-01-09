Woman's body found in abandoned Houma home

HOUMA, La. – Police made a gruesome discovery Monday afternoon when a decomposing body of a woman was found in a home in the 300 block of Sterling Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Terrebonne Parish deputies said they were called to the home over a report of a body found.

Deputies said they spoke with two carpenters who had been hired to remodel the home, which has been abandoned for several months.

Officials said when the men went into the home, the saw what appeared to be the body of a person.

Detectives said they believe the deceased person is a woman. They added the body has partial tattoos on the lower legs and feet that are not clearly recognizable.

This investigation is ongoing.

