Lake Charles man dead after car hit guardrail, flipped on Bonnet Carre Spillway

ST. CHARLES – A Lake Charles man died in a crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Friday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on I-10 west at mile post 124 on the Spillway as 34-year-old Paul J. Dellafosse was driving a Honda Accord at a high rate of speed, according to Louisiana State Police. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda struck the left curb which caused it to enter the right lane. The vehicle then struck a Ford Focus traveling in the right lane, driven by 20-year-old Steven Kimelman of Winter Springs, FL. Both vehicles struck the right guardrail, Louisiana State Police said.

Kimelman’s vehicle came to a rest in the right lane and Dellafosse’s vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Dellafosse and his passenger, 37-year-old Kevin Simmons, were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, however, Dellafosse sustained serious injuries and died at an area hospital later that night. Simmons was not injured and Kimelman and three occupants from Florida were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported from them, Louisiana State Police said.

Impairment is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

