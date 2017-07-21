Lakeview Harbor to dock at new location

Lakeview Harbor will have to move by the end of the year after the building's owner said it will not renew the restaurant's lease. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Lakeview Harbor, the popular burger and baked-potato joint on Harrison Avenue, will have to find a new home by next year.

The restaurant announced Friday that its landlord has decided a new business should fill the space that has been home to the restaurant for 25 years.

The lease expires Jan. 31. In the meantime, the owners said, they’ll search for a new location they hope won’t remove them from the neighborhood for which the restaurant is named.

“While our new location is yet to be determined, Lakeview is our home and we are committed to doing everything we can to stay here,” a statement about the pending move reads. “We promise the food you love will continue to be our passion and the place where we all gather will live on.”

