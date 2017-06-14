Landrieu: An attack on any public official is an attack on all Americans

Mayor Mitch Landrieu (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he was shocked to hear the news of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise being shot Wednesday morning while practicing for a baseball game and said that an attack on anyone in government is an attack on everyone.

He said that even though major shootings across the United States regularly make headlines, the shooting of Scalise and four others was no less shocking.

"We have to all be clear: an attack on any public official, staff member ... first responder, is an attack on democracy, and on all Americans. It is an attack on our country, and it's unacceptable,” he said. “Now more than ever we have to put aside our differences in unite against cowardly violence."

Landrieu made his statements at City Hall after cancelling his annual state-of-the-city address.

"I have great admiration and respect for him," said Landrieu, who served in the Legislature with Scalise for 10 years. "I want to ask the people of New Orleans to keep him in our thoughts and prayers."

© 2017 WWL-TV