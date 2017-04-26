Landrieu fundraising could play role in outcome of mayoral, City Council elections

Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks at a yearend news conference to reflect on 2015 accomplishments and challenges for 2016. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu might be term-limited, but he’s apparently not letting a title limit his influence in local politics.



An email from NOLA PAC, Landrieu’s political action committee, sent out Tuesday carried a sharp warning that with President Trump in the White House “he’ll try to move us backwards” and hinted that the mayor hopes that whoever replaces him – and he supports financially -- will keep in place the programs and initiatives his two terms.



The state PAC had $81,504 on hand as of Jan. 19, according to campaign-finance reports. It was established in June 2016.



A source close to the mayor has confirmed NOLA PAC will play a role in race for mayor and council.



But the money is not likely going to be used to bolster the front-runner for mayor – at least not in the traditional way for a local race.



“Rather than spending for a particular candidate, it will spend money against that candidate’s opponents,” said WWL-TV political analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.



DuBos said the PAC can have a “much more dramatic impact” using the same strategy of a Super PAC on the federal level.



In addition to the races for mayor and City Council, it will also be a factor in School Board, judicial and other state elections.



But most pressing will be the race for mayor. Landrieu is term-limited after two terms.



So far, City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and former Civil District Court Judge have said they will run for the city’s top office. Desiree Charbonnet last week resigned from the Municipal Court bench, with many people speculating she will join the race as well, something she has not denied.



“No mayor of New Orleans has ever appointed or anointed his successor. I think Mitch Landrieu is aware of that, but I think he is still trying to influence what happens in the city,” DuBos said. “I think he will try to help candidates who want to continue the programs he has put in place, rather than tear them down and start all over.”

© 2017 WWL-TV