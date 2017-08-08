Landrieu order major shakeups at S&WB, Dept. of Public Works

Mayor Mitch Landrieu (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Tuesday effectively fired the heads of the Sewerage & Water Board and Department of Public Works during a press conference carried on live TV as anger about recent flooding continued to grow following revelations that some pumping stations were only working at half-capacity, despite claims to the contrary.

"This may not be the end of it," Landrieu said of the shakeup. "I don't know."

Hours earlier, Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director Cedric Grant announced he would retire after hurricane season. That news came minutes before a special City Council meeting about the flood response began and stunned S&WB employees who learned it from media reports.

Landrieu, who as mayor serves as president of the S&WB, said during his 5 p.m. press conference that he would call a special board meeting for Thursday, at which time he would recommend the termination of General Superintendent Joe Becker and Communications Director Lisa Martin.

Meanwhile, he announced he would replace Col. Mark Jernigan as head of the Department of Public Works after accepting his resignation.

