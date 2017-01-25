WWL
Landrieu signs executive order addressing equal pay for female city employees

Mayor Mitch Landrieu signed an order Tuesday addressing equal pay for female city employees.

WWLTV.com , WWL 9:15 PM. CST January 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Wednesday afternoon Mayor Mitch Landrieu signed an executive order banning questions about salary history when a candidate is applying and interviewing for city positions.

The order also requests the Civil Service Commission conduct a study into pay disparity among city workers.

A recent study by Tulane University found on average, women in New Orleans make about $9,500 less than their male counterparts.

"At the end of the day, I want this city to be a leader when it comes to ending the wage gap, which I really think we
can do that," said State Rep. Helena Moreno (D, New Orleans). 

The executive order took effect immediately.

(© 2017 WWL)


