Landrieu signs executive order addressing equal pay for female city employees

NEW ORLEANS -- Wednesday afternoon Mayor Mitch Landrieu signed an executive order banning questions about salary history when a candidate is applying and interviewing for city positions.

The order also requests the Civil Service Commission conduct a study into pay disparity among city workers.

A recent study by Tulane University found on average, women in New Orleans make about $9,500 less than their male counterparts.

"At the end of the day, I want this city to be a leader when it comes to ending the wage gap, which I really think we

can do that," said State Rep. Helena Moreno (D, New Orleans).

The executive order took effect immediately.

(© 2017 WWL)