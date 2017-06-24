Landrieu to become president of national mayors' group

Mayor Mitch Landrieu addresses the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, the last of the Confederate-era monuments to be taken down.

MIAMI - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined the U.S. Conference of Mayors for its annual meeting in Miami.

Landrieu will become the 75th President of the Conference of Mayors. He is the fifth New Orleans Mayor to hold that office.

Landrieu is also among the leaders who have committed themselves to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement. Saturday, former President Bill Clinton spoke about why President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord is a bad idea.

“But remember, if you sign, you got to seal and deliver,” Clinton said. “And every one of you has different budgetary constraints – everyone has different options. I wish you all sign it. Trust me, we can make the deal. We can make the goal.”

Landrieu will speak Monday and is set expected to launch the mayors’ agenda for the future. The platform includes measures to increase safety and create jobs as well as fix crumbling infrastructure nationwide.

© 2017 WWL-TV