Landrieu to let visitors and residents know Bourbon is ‘open for business'

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city leaders this afternoon will let visitors and residents know that Bourbon Street, which has been under construction in recent months, is “open for business.”

The press conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m., comes just days before the city’s most famous street hosts tens of thousands of revelers who will flock there as the height of Carnival season begins.

Bourbon Street has been in the news in recent months as work to repair the street and its subsurface utilities has continued longer than expected while the price tag has swelled to millions more than budgeted.

Meanwhile, eight strip clubs recently closed after raids by authorities trying to stem human trafficking. Officials said they found no evidence of trafficking but did find multiple instances of illegal drugs and prostitution at the clubs whose liquor licenses were revoked.

Hearings for some of those clubs are set to begin tomorrow, Feb. 1, and will resume again Feb. 6.

