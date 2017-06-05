LaPlace residents blame flooded streets on school construction

Residents of one La Place neighborhood say ever since construction began on a new school, the roads near it flood every time it rains. The construction company says they didn’t have anything to do with the water. (Photo: Lauren Bale / WWL-TV)

LAPLACE, La. - Residents of one La Place neighborhood say ever since construction began on a new school, the roads near it flood every time it rains. The construction company says they didn’t have anything to do with the water.

La Place resident Clyd Williams is feeling lucky today after yesterday's rain almost flooded into his garage. For Williams and his other neighbors living on Indigo Parkway, the flooding caught them off guard.

They say ever since construction began on Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School, Indigo Parkway and Bamboo Road flood when it rains.

"Since they built that school I think it have a lot of impact on the flooding of the street,” Williams said.

Another resident, Todd Steinert has come to the same conclusion.

"This construction company- They have used this sock to block the drains that they claim allows the water to go through and the water does not go through it collects dirt and it just sits,” Steinert said. He reached out to the construction company, the school board and parish officials about the problem. He received the following statement from the company, Lincoln Builders of Baton Rouge Inc: "There are serious issues with drainage in that subdivision that have nothing to do with our construction site."

Residents disagree.

"We have never experienced any water before on our street expect Hurricane Isaac," Steinert said.

“Except for Hurricane Isaac, the most it flood was to my driveway,” Williams said.

Residents are now keeping a nervous eye on the water and on the calendar.

"I hope they will do something to prevent this flooding because we're in hurricane season as we speak now,” Williams said.



St. John the Baptist Parish School District released the following statement:

"Over the weekend, the school district received a complaint via the parish Emergency Operations Center that a resident had reported high water on roads around the construction site for the new Lake Pontchartrain Elementary. We immediately contacted our contractor, Lincoln Builders, which mobilized and reported to the job site. The contractor noted that erosion control devices installed on catch basins were not allowing enough water to drain. The devices, which are designed to allow water to pass through but block sediment and debris, were not designed to handle the approximately 7 inches of rainfall our parish received. The contractor immediately removed the devices, allowing the water to drain. During future rain events, the devices will be monitored so they can be removed to prevent high water in the roadway. As always, the School Board is committed to being a good neighbor and we will hold our contractor responsible for any ill effects of construction in the area. We encourage any resident who experiences problems to contact us immediately at the School Board office so we can ensure that our progress is causing no harm to our community."

Councilman Michael Wright oversees the district where the flooding is happening. He released a statement that says:

“The matter was just recently brought to my attention. The contractor was made aware of the problems and has since sent a crew out to rectify. I am extremely thankful the residents were diligent in reporting this issue to us and that no damage was done. Additionally we encourage all residents to continue to report any unusual blockages to parish officials.”

WWL TV also reached out to the construction company directly but have yet to receive a response.



