Photo courtesy Claire Byun / Mid City Messenger

NEW ORLEANS – A large crowd of protesters is gathered in Mid-City at the Jefferson Davis Monument Monday night.

Protesters could be seen throwing glass bottles at the statue and burning Confederate flags.



Police were watching nearby as pro-monument protesters climbed the Jefferson Davis statue, however it is unclear how many arrests had been made. One man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of the monument.

The Jefferson Davis Monument is one of three Confederate symbols slated by the city of New Orleans for removal.

However, the city has not provided a timeline of when the statues will be removed, citing threats and safety reasons.

© 2017 WWL-TV