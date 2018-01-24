Larry Nassar sentencing sheds light on abuse, advocates say

NEW ORLEANS- Gracing the floor with flips and balancing on the high beam, it was just an ordinary day of practice for Gretchen Schultz and her students at NOLA Gymnastics.

It's the sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar hundreds of miles away in Michigan that lingers on her mind.

"I'm so proud of the gymnasts that came forward," Schultz said.

Over the past few days, hundreds of women stood before a Michigan judge and Nassar, giving in graphic detail the abuse they endured under his care.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, visibly angry read his letter in court where he claimed he was a good doctor. Nassar sentenced him to up to 175 years in prison, on top of the 60 years he is serving for child pornography.

"I just signed your death warrant," Judge Aquilina said.

Amanda Tonkovich is the Sexual Assault Program Director at the Family Justice Center in New Orleans. The program is so large that last year, they served over 1500 people who have been sexually assaulted or domestically abused.

"A lot of people, even years later are triggered by, it could be a specific scent or a smell. It could be that they are fearful of being in any environment," Tonkovich said.

Tonkovich says, disturbingly, the perpetrator is typically someone the survivor knows well.

"It's not that stranger jumping out of the bushes. It's a father, it's a step-father. It's a coach. It's a neighbor. It's a teacher. Especially with youth," Tonkovich said.

Both Tonkovich and Schultz say one light emerging out of this ordeal is a sense of empowerment.

"I think girls today are going to start just not tolerating it anymore. So I think, this is....this is really powerful," Schultz said.

Schultz hopes it's a message girls will never forget.



For those who are victims of sexual abuse, visit the Family Justice Center in New Orleans' website here or call 504-592-4005.

