LASPCA offering free ID tags, $10 microchipping for pets this weekend

NEW ORLEANS -- People can get unexpectedly separated from their pets during a hurricane. That's why the Louisiana SPCA is helping owners get new ID tags as the season begins.

The Louisiana SPCA is offering free identification tags to all pet owners this weekend in preparation for hurricane season. According to the LASPCA, pet owners won't be limited to just one tag and can get free ID tags for all their pets.

Owners from any parish are welcome and don't need to bring their pets to get a tag for them.

In addition to free ID tags, the LASPCA Community Clinic will offer microchips for $10 on Saturday, July 15 from 12-5 p.m. Everyone who microchips their pets at the event will also receive a free pet evacuation bag, courtesy of Hill's Science Diet pet food.

The free tag giveaway takes place on July 15 and 16 from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Louisiana SPCA headquarters at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in New Orleans.

For more information about this event visit the Louisiana SPCA on Facebook or call 504.762.3322.



