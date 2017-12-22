Lawyer says JPSO has 'no evidence' River Ridge vet shot neighbor's barking dog

Kelly Folse and Bruiser. Photos: JPSO

JEFFERSON PARISH -- A lawyer representing a veterinarian accused of shooting her neighbor’s dog to death told The New Orleans Advocate that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has “no evidence at all” against his client.

Bob Garrity, who is representing 35-year-old Kelly Folse said detectives are trying to “force a confession out of her even though she did not shoot the dog named Bruizer.

Garrity told The Advocate the JPSO needed to make “a big splash” in response to claims of animal cruelty.

