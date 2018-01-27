Legal analyst breaks down Gasser case

JEFFERSON PARISH – The jury found Ronald Gasser guilty of manslaughter in the death of former football player Joe McKnight.



Dane Ciolino, a law professor at Loyola, has been following the trial.



“I thought this was a very close case,” Ciolino said.



He says there were a couple of keys in the case. The first was that the defense did not call a single witness.



“I was very surprised that Mr. Gasser didn't take the stand. It's very very difficult for a defendant to win a self-defense case without taking the stand, looking them in the eye, subjecting to cross examination,” he said.



Ciolino said it was a long trial and the jury did see more than seven hours of police questioning Gasser.



However, he says the whole process is not over yet as the defense says it will appeal.



“I think that Mr. Gasser's case present substantial issues on appeal, which is usual in criminal cases. This one has meat to it, and will be another difficult decision,” he said.



The judge decided to allow the jury to hear about Ronald Gasser’s road rage incident at the very same intersection 10 years ago.



“When jurors hear about misconduct in the past, they do tend to give it a lot of weight,” he said.



Most judges keep that ‘character evidence out of the courtroom, however this time it was admitted.



“That evidence really did taint this trial from start to finish,” he said.



That is why Ciolino thinks Gasser’s team has a real shot at an appeal.



