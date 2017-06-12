Levee near Luling damaged by people on ATV's

St. Charles Parish officials are surveying damage to a levee near Luling.

LULING, La. – St. Charles Parish officials are surveying damage to a levee near Luling.

People riding ATV’s on the levee are responsible for the damage, the parish said, adding that the damage could cause the levee to fail during an event like a hurricane.

The parish is looking into how much it will cost to repair the levee.

Officials said that riding recreational vehicles on the levee could lead to fines or criminal charges.

