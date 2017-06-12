WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Levee near Luling damaged by people on ATV's

People riding ATV's on a levee near Luling are responsible for damage that could cause the levee to fail during an event like a hurricane, St. Charles Parish officials said.

WWLTV 7:58 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

LULING, La. – St. Charles Parish officials are surveying damage to a levee near Luling.

People riding ATV’s on the levee are responsible for the damage, the parish said, adding that the damage could cause the levee to fail during an event like a hurricane.

The parish is looking into how much it will cost to repair the levee.

Officials said that riding recreational vehicles on the levee could lead to fines or criminal charges.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories