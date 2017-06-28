List of metro area Fourth of July events & fireworks displays

Here is a list of Independence Day events across the metro area.

Sparks in the Park

Bogue Falaya Park, Covington

Friday 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

https://www.gocovington.org/event/sparks-in-the-park

Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration

Mandeville Lakefront between Coffee & Carroll

Saturday 4:30 p.m., Fireworks at dusk

Music and Food

Free admission

Slidell Heritage Festival

Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell

Saturday 4 p.m., Fireworks 9 p.m.

Music, food, crafts vendors

Tickets $10, children free

http://www.slidellheritagefest.org/

Uncle Sam Jam

Lafreniere Park, Metairie

Music begins Monday 4:30 p.m., Fireworks 9:30 p.m.

Free admission

http://www.unclesamjamjefferson.com/home.html

Happy 3rd of July

City Park, Goldring-Woldenberg Great Lawn

Monday 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Music from U.S. Marine Corps Band, concessions and fireworks

Free admission

http://neworleanscitypark.com/events/3rd-of-july

St. Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration

West Bank Bridge Park, Luling

Monday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fireworks 9 p.m.

Food, music, fireworks

http://www.stcharlesgov.net/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19012/1189

St. John the Baptist Parish 17th annual Independence Day Celebration

St. Peter Catholic Church, Reserve & St. John Parish courthouse, Edgard

Food, music, games beginning Monday 6 p.m., fireworks Monday 9 p.m.

Free admission

Mandeville Independence Day Parade

Mandeville Lakefront, corner of Lakeshore Dr. & Coffee St.

Inaugural July 4th parade followed by a picnic

Tuesday 2 p.m.



St. Bernard Salutes America

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

Music, food, face painting & magic show, Tuesday 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks Tuesday 9 p.m.

http://www.visitstbernard.com/events/st-bernard-salutes-america-0#.WVQuHesrJaQ

Go 4th on the River

Over the New Orleans Riverfront & Woldenberg Park

Dueling Barges fireworks show, Tuesday 9 p.m.

Free admission

www.go4thontheriver.com

Go 4th to Crescent Park

Crescent Park, Mandeville St. Wharf

Tuesday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Food trucks, music, concessions

https://crescentparknola.org/events/



© 2017 WWL-TV