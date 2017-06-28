List of metro area Fourth of July events & fireworks displays

Here is a list of Independence Day events across the metro area.
Sparks in the Park
Bogue Falaya Park, Covington
Friday 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.
https://www.gocovington.org/event/sparks-in-the-park
Light Up the Lake Independence Day Celebration
Mandeville Lakefront between Coffee & Carroll
Saturday 4:30 p.m., Fireworks at dusk
Music and Food
Free admission
Slidell Heritage Festival
Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell
Saturday 4 p.m., Fireworks 9 p.m.
Music, food, crafts vendors
Tickets $10, children free
http://www.slidellheritagefest.org/
Uncle Sam Jam
Lafreniere Park, Metairie
Music begins Monday 4:30 p.m., Fireworks 9:30 p.m.
Free admission
http://www.unclesamjamjefferson.com/home.html
Happy 3rd of July
City Park, Goldring-Woldenberg Great Lawn
Monday 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Music from U.S. Marine Corps Band, concessions and fireworks
Free admission
http://neworleanscitypark.com/events/3rd-of-july
St. Charles Parish Independence Day Celebration
West Bank Bridge Park, Luling
Monday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fireworks 9 p.m.
Food, music, fireworks
http://www.stcharlesgov.net/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19012/1189
St. John the Baptist Parish 17th annual Independence Day Celebration
St. Peter Catholic Church, Reserve & St. John Parish courthouse, Edgard
Food, music, games beginning Monday 6 p.m., fireworks Monday 9 p.m.
Free admission
Mandeville Independence Day Parade
Mandeville Lakefront, corner of Lakeshore Dr. & Coffee St.
Inaugural July 4th parade followed by a picnic
Tuesday 2 p.m.
St. Bernard Salutes America
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
Music, food, face painting & magic show, Tuesday 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks Tuesday 9 p.m.
http://www.visitstbernard.com/events/st-bernard-salutes-america-0#.WVQuHesrJaQ
Go 4th on the River
Over the New Orleans Riverfront & Woldenberg Park
Dueling Barges fireworks show, Tuesday 9 p.m.
Free admission
www.go4thontheriver.com
Go 4th to Crescent Park
Crescent Park, Mandeville St. Wharf
Tuesday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Food trucks, music, concessions
https://crescentparknola.org/events/
