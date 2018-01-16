Road closed warning sign (Photo: chas53, © Charles Brutlag)



According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, several state roads are closed Tuesday night due to ice on the road as temperatures continue to drop in the area.

The Department of Transportation and Development will continue to monitor priority routes for ice. Crews will be on standby to apply salt over affected bridges, will remove fallen trees from the roadway and will close routes as needed.

DOTD urges drivers to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions and also advises to stay off the roads whenever possible.

The following state roads are closed due to ice on the road:



I-10 closed in both directions between Lafayette and Gross Tete



I-10 westbound near Port Allen



I-10 westbound at I-110



I-12 westbound in Baton Rouge



I-49 in both directions between Opelousas and Washington



I-49 in both directions near Shreveport



I-49 in both directions between Blanchard and Ida



I-110 in both directions in Baton Rouge



I-210 in both directions between Sulphur and Lake Charles



I-220 in both directions between Shreveport and Bossier City



I-10 in both directions between Westlake and Lake Charles

I-55 in both directions between Hammond and one mile north of the Kentwood area



Road closures can be found at 511la.org.





